

Staff, CTVNews.ca





Toronto’s deputy police chief says a loaded handgun was found in a child’s crib during the execution of a search warrant at a home this week.

Deputy Chief James Ramer tweeted a photo of a .45-calibre handgun on a pink mattress inside the crib, next to a stuffed animal and a pile of clothes.

Ramer said members of the Toronto Police Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force found the gun while executing the search warrant. He did not specify where the home is located, or why the search warrant was ordered.