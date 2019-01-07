Livestreaming video leads police to scene of deadly incident
Police were called to an apartment complex on 124 Street and 110 Avenue Saturday evening after getting reports of a family-related disturbance being livestreamed.
Edmonton police are investigating after attending an incident following reports the family-related disturbance was being livestreamed online. When police arrived, they found two people injured, one of whom died at the scene.
At approximately 7:30 p.m.on Saturday night, officers responded to reports of a disturbance being livestreamed at an apartment complex in the city’s Westmount neighbourhood.
They arrived to find two men injured.
A 20-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene, and the other man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The area in and around the apartment complex was cordoned off. Homicide detectives were on scene.
No charges have been laid.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
