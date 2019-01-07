

CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Edmonton’s Laine Mitchell





Edmonton police are investigating after attending an incident following reports the family-related disturbance was being livestreamed online. When police arrived, they found two people injured, one of whom died at the scene.

At approximately 7:30 p.m.on Saturday night, officers responded to reports of a disturbance being livestreamed at an apartment complex in the city’s Westmount neighbourhood.

They arrived to find two men injured.

A 20-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene, and the other man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area in and around the apartment complex was cordoned off. Homicide detectives were on scene.

No charges have been laid.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.