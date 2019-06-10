LIVE: Warriors force Game 6 with 106-105 win over Raptors
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 6:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 11:27PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors have forced a Game 6 back in Oakland following a 106-105 win over the Raptors on Monday night.
More to come…
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, SEE A PREVIOUS VERSION OF THIS STORY BELOW
The Toronto Raptors are ahead of the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
- Follow along live: Updates, score, fan reaction
- LIVE NOW: Fans gather in Jurassic Park
- Nation cheers for 'Canada’s team'
The Warriors are being led by Stephen Curry, who scored 26 points on eight-for-17 shooting so far. Marc Gasol leads the Raptors with 17 points.
Warriors superstar Kevin Durant returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a calf injury in the second round. The two-time NBA Finals MVP appeared to re-aggravate the injury in the second quarter, but not before scoring 11 points in 11:57 of playing time.
The Raptors -- holding a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals -- are just one win away from claiming their first league championship.
Rain-soaked fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto lined up for days to gain entry into the now-famed “Jurassic Park” and promise to be loud and proud throughout Monday’s game. Thousands of other fans are set up at outdoor viewing parties across southern Ontario and the rest of the country.
---
