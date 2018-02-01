

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





BATTLEFORD, Sask. - A friend of an Indigenous man shot on a Saskatchewan farm says he started running and was "scared out of his mind" when gunfire began.

Cassidy Cross, who was 17 at the time of the 2016 shooting on the farm near Biggar, Sask., told the murder trial of Gerald Stanley that he and others went to a neighbouring farm to steal.

He says he was drunk and the SUV he was driving had a flat tire so they drove to the Stanley farm for help.

Cross says he was blinded by glass when the SUV's windshield was smashed and he got out of the car and ran.

He told court that as he ran away, he heard two gunshots and a bullet whizzed past his right ear.

Under cross-examination by the defence, Cross said he has changed his story since speaking to police, but told court he has changed a lot since that night.

