LIVE UPDATES: Witness to fatal Sask. farm shooting 'scared out of my mind'
Gerald Stanley, centre, looks on as Crown Prosecutor Bill Burge, right, speaks in this courtroom sketch in Battleford, Sask., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cloudesley Rook-Hobbs
Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 12:36PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 1:34PM EST
BATTLEFORD, Sask. - A friend of an Indigenous man shot on a Saskatchewan farm says he started running and was "scared out of his mind" when gunfire began.
Cassidy Cross, who was 17 at the time of the 2016 shooting on the farm near Biggar, Sask., told the murder trial of Gerald Stanley that he and others went to a neighbouring farm to steal.
He says he was drunk and the SUV he was driving had a flat tire so they drove to the Stanley farm for help.
- Scroll down or click here for live courtroom updates from CTV reporters
Cross says he was blinded by glass when the SUV's windshield was smashed and he got out of the car and ran.
He told court that as he ran away, he heard two gunshots and a bullet whizzed past his right ear.
Under cross-examination by the defence, Cross said he has changed his story since speaking to police, but told court he has changed a lot since that night.
Live updates from court in Battleford, Sask.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- New Brunswick creating 1,000 nursing home and dementia care beds by 2023
- Toronto man charged after 71 firearms seized
- Editor of student newspaper out after publishing controversial articles
- Charge laid after dispute among roommates over toilet paper escalates
- Nova Scotia man returns to court in fight for 'GRABHER' licence plate