

The Canadian Press





New Brunswick voters have cast their ballots at the conclusion of an election campaign that saw the two main parties present vastly different visions of what is needed to lift the fortunes of the financially challenged province.

The 36-year-old, telegenic leader of the Liberal party, Premier Brian Gallant, campaigned on a big-spending platform, a strategy borrowed from Justin Trudeau's winning 2015 federal campaign.

By contrast, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs -- a 64-year-old former Irving Oil executive -- campaigned on a tight-fisted platform that calls for "common-sense ideas that don't cost much."

In a province where the third parties aren't expected to win more than a few seats, the choice between the Liberals and the Tories was a stark one.

Gallant is seeking a second consecutive majority government, but recent history isn't on his side. No government has won two terms since 2003.

At the close of the campaign, the Liberals held 24 seats in the 49-seat legislature, the Progressive Conservatives had 21 and the Green party had one seat. There was one Independent and two vacancies.