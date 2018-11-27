

The Canadian Press





The trial of Dennis Oland is to resume today with the defence expected to put police actions at the Richard Oland murder scene under scrutiny.

Chief defence issues are expected to be a failure to properly preserve the crime scene and the rush to make Dennis Oland the only suspect in the killing.

Richard Oland's body was discovered in his Saint John, New Brunswick office on July 7th, 2011.

Dennis Oland was found guilty after a 2015 jury trial, but the conviction was set aside on appeal and a new trial ordered.