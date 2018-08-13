

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The mother of an off-duty police officer who was strangled and her body placed in a green bin has told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court that she'll never forgive Christopher Garnier, as the convicted killer apologized directly to the family of Catherine Campbell.

In a victim impact statement read today at Garnier's parole eligibility hearing, Susan Campbell said the day her daughter died, a part of her died as well.

With Catherine Campbell's father Dwight Campbell at her side, she told Justice Joshua Arnold she has not seen genuine remorse from Garnier or his family, and said "there will be no forgiveness."

At the end of the hearing, Garnier stood and apologized to Campbell's family and friends, saying he knows there's nothing he can do to ease their pain.

Reading from a piece of paper, he said he hoped the Campbell family would one day forgive him.

The Crown argued Garnier should serve 16 years before he's able to apply for parole, while the defence argued Garnier should become eligible for parole after serving 10 years.

Arnold reserved his decision until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The 30-year-old man was convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of the 36-year-old woman.