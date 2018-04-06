LIVE UPDATES: Testimony resumes at trial of man accused in death of yoga instructor
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 9:15AM EDT
The jury for a murder trial in Halifax is hearing details about how Kristin Johnston agonized over how to break up with the man accused of killing her.
Nicholas Butcher has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
The jury was shown text messages yesterday from Johnston, who said she felt "trapped" in Halifax.
The Montreal-born yoga instructor sent in another message to a friend saying, "Doing what I can not to be home."
