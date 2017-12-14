

The Canadian Press





A psychiatrist is expected to return to the stand today in the murder trial of a man charged with killing an off-duty police officer.

Psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Hucker testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court yesterday in the case of 30-year-old Christopher Garnier.

He told the jury that Garnier's account of his sexual encounter with Const. Catherine Campbell amounts to him facilitating erotic asphyxiation on the off-duty police officer.

Hucker -- who is also an expert in sexual masochism -- also told the jury he believes Garnier suffered from acute stress disorder after her death on Sept. 11, 2015.

Tucker told the court that harm can be caused during erotic asphyxiation, and that someone can become unconscious in seconds.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro police constable after they met at a Halifax bar, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

On Monday, Pink told the jury that Campbell died accidentally during "rough sex" that she initiated.