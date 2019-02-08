LIVE UPDATES: Serial killer Bruce McArthur to be sentenced today
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 4:16AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 6:13AM EST
TORONTO -- Serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to be sentenced today.
The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper pleaded guilty last week to murdering eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village.
- Scroll down or click here to for live updates from court
The Crown is seeking a life sentence with no chance of parole for 50 years.
The defence has asked that sentences for all eight first-degree murder counts be served concurrently, which would make McArthur eligible for parole in 25 years.
First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but when there are several convictions, the court can impose consecutive periods of parole ineligibility.
McArthur has admitted to murdering Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.
Live updates from court. Can't see the feed below? Click here
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Sentencing hearing to begin for Calgary couple convicted in child's death
- B.C. Speaker, chief of staff allege officials broke the law
- Mother charged with manslaughter in death of four-year-old son
- Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog kicked
- Search on for two bogus police officers in Calgary home invasion bid