

The Canadian Press





A sentencing hearing will get underway today for an American woman who pleaded guilty to planning to kill shoppers at a Nova Scotia mall on Valentine's Day in 2015.

Lindsay Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois, was one of three people involved in the plan to use rifles and gas bombs at the Halifax Shopping Centre's food court.

Randall Steven Shepherd pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to a decade in jail.

An agreed statement of facts in that case says Souvannarath and James Gamble had planned to attack the mall; The 19-year-old man was found dead in his Halifax-area home.

Five days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Luke Craggs, the defence attorney for the 26-year-old woman, says he is recommending a sentence of 12 to 14 years, with credit for time served, while he said the Crown is recommending 20 years to life in prison.

