LIVE UPDATES: Sailor found not guilty in Halifax sex assault trial
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 5:35AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 18, 2019 11:06AM EST
British sailor Darren Smalley has been found not guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against a Halifax woman in a case dating back to 2015.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...
