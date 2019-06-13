The Toronto Raptors have held onto their narrow lead over the Golden State Warriors going into halftime.

The Raptors closed out the second quarter 60-57 over the Warriors thanks to a strong showing by Kyle Lowry, who scored 21 points during his 22 minutes on the court.

Toronto is leading the series 3-2, with two of those victories earned in back-to-back away games at Oracle Arena.

If the Raptors win tonight’s game, it will mark the first time that a team outside the U.S. has taken home the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. It would also be the first title for a Canadian team in North American professional sports since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

If the Raptors lose, they’ll have one more chance for victory in a dramatic winner-take-all Game 7 in Toronto on Sunday.

The Raptors narrowly lost Game 5 to the Warriors with a nail-biting 106-105 finish.

In a pre-game press conference, Raptors Coach Nick Nurse said his team has a knack for bouncing back after losses and described them as “a strong-minded, tough ass group of guys.”

“And I’m looking forward to watching them play tonight,” he said, adding: “We just gotta get one.”

The difference tonight: Warriors’ star Kevin Durant won’t be on the court after rupturing his right Achilles tendon – a potentially career-altering injury. Durant scored an impressive 11 points in 12 minutes in Game 5 before hobbling off the court. He has since undergone surgery.

Kyle Lowry said that the team isn’t letting Monday’s narrow loss get to their heads.

"We stayed in the moment. We didn't finish the game out. We all sat back, we watched it and watched the film today," Lowry told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We understand that the moment is the moment, but we still are staying in it. We're not too up, we're not too down. We're just one game -- hey, we lost it, now we got to move on to the next one."

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, who has averaged 30.9 points and 9.0 rebounds in the playoffs, said he has one thing on his mind.

"You come into the playoffs with the same mindset: I want to win today's game, I want to win today's game," Leonard said.

As always, thousands of Raptors fans are watching the game in Jurassic Park, a public viewing area outside Scotiabank Arena.

With files from The Canadian Press