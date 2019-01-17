

Chris Morris, The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Police believed that Dennis Oland, the prime suspect in the murder of his father, Richard, was a flight risk and that is why they tried to rush evidence through the RCMP crime lab.

Sgt. Mark Smith, head of the Saint John police forensic identification unit, was on the stand Thursday at the trial of Oland, who is charged with second-degree murder in the July 6, 2011, bludgeoning death.

Smith said based on information he was given by major crime investigators, he advised the RCMP crime lab he needed a quick turnaround on potential blood and DNA evidence because Oland was out on bail and could flee.

Smith is being questioned by defence lawyer Michael Lacy, who wanted Smith to clarify that RCMP technicians were not forcing him to pare down the amount of evidence he wanted tested, but were helping prioritize the samples.

The limitations were put in place by Smith himself, Lacy said, because he wanted the results quickly.

Smith agreed that was the case, and it was acknowledged in a response he received from a crime lab strategist.