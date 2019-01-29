LIVE UPDATES: Oland murder trial expected to hear more about father's extramarital affair
Dennis Oland heads to the Law Courts in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 7:29AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 9:11AM EST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Crown prosecutors are expected to continue building their case against Dennis Oland for the second-degree murder of his father when they return to court today.
It is expected this week the trial will hear more about Richard Oland's longtime extramarital affair with Diana Sedlacek, a former real estate agent around Saint John, N.B.
In his initial interview with police on July 7, 2011 -- the day his father's bludgeoned body was found -- Dennis Oland said the affair was a concern and he wanted it to stop.
Prosecutors have said the relationship may be part of the motive for what they describe as a rage killing.
Fifty-year-old Dennis Oland is being retried for his father's murder.
He was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered.
