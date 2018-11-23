LIVE UPDATES: N.B. police commission to probe jury vetting in Dennis Oland murder case
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The New Brunswick Police Commission says it will investigate the police jury vetting that briefly derailed the Dennis Oland murder trial this week.
The trial continues today in front of Justice Terrence Morrison alone, after the jury was dismissed because a Saint John police officer accessed an internal police database to research jurors in violation of a directive from the Supreme Court of Canada.
The Saint John Board of Police Commissioners asked the provincial commission to look into the officer's actions.
In a news release today, the provincial commission confirmed it would -- but not until "all criminal proceedings in this matter are completed."
Dennis Oland, 50, was convicted in 2015 of the second-degree murder of his father Richard Oland after a lengthy jury trial.
That conviction was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.
