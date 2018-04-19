

The Canadian Press





WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

HALIFAX - Nicholas Butcher has taken the stand in his own defence at his second-degree murder trial in the death of Halifax yoga instructor Kristin Johnston.

Police have testified that Johnston's body was found on a blood-soaked bed inside the master bedroom of her Halifax-area home on March 26, 2016.

That same morning, Butcher called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself.

He also said he had cut off his hand.

The jury has heard that Butcher and Johnston were in a relationship, but Johnston broke up with Butcher hours before her death.

The Crown closed its case Wednesday after calling 31 witnesses to testify.