LIVE UPDATES: Man accused of killing yoga teacher takes stand in own defence
Nicholas Butcher arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, April 12, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:51PM EDT
WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.
HALIFAX - Nicholas Butcher has taken the stand in his own defence at his second-degree murder trial in the death of Halifax yoga instructor Kristin Johnston.
Police have testified that Johnston's body was found on a blood-soaked bed inside the master bedroom of her Halifax-area home on March 26, 2016.
That same morning, Butcher called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself.
He also said he had cut off his hand.
The jury has heard that Butcher and Johnston were in a relationship, but Johnston broke up with Butcher hours before her death.
The Crown closed its case Wednesday after calling 31 witnesses to testify.
