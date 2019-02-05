

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

TORONTO -- Family and friends of men murdered by serial killer Bruce McArthur say they are emotionally shattered by his crimes.

McArthur's sentencing hearing is continuing today with many reading out their victim impact statements to the court.

Court heard details yesterday about how McArthur preyed on men from Toronto's gay village for years before he was arrested.

Many wept in court Monday as prosecutors provided previously unheard details of the killings, which took place between 2010 and 2017.

Crown attorney Michael Cantlon told the court McArthur took photographs of his victims' bodies posed in various states of undress and kept the images on his computer.

Court heard McArthur would then dismember his victims and dump their remains in planters around a residential property in midtown Toronto, where he stored his landscaping equipment, or in a ravine behind the home.

Police arrested McArthur in January 2018 and charged him for the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen. They later charged McArthur for the murders of Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Richard Kikot spoke in court about his friend, Esen, who lived for periods of time on the streets. Kikot said Esen had taken steps to improve his mental health by enrolling in a peer training program where he learned more about poverty and homelessness and the related challenges, he said.

"Selim shared with me that he would often spend nights walking the streets of the city," Kikot said. "Not aimlessly but purposely. He was a romantic. He believed in the power of love."

Esen was murdered on April 16, 2017.

McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder.

Toronto police have faced criticism for how they investigated the eight men's disappearances, with some saying the force ignored the LGTBQ community's concerns about a possible serial killer.

