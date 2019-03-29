

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





Caitlan Coleman, the estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle, will continue her testimony at his trial in Ottawa today.

Boyle, 35, has pleaded not guilty to several offences against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

On Wednesday, Coleman told court that Boyle abused her physically and verbally throughout their relationship, including the years they spent in captivity.

Follow our updates from the courtroom.