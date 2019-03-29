LIVE UPDATES: Joshua Boyle's estranged wife to continue testifying at his trial
Caitlan Coleman leaves court in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Caitlan Coleman, the estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle, will continue her testimony at his trial in Ottawa today.
Boyle, 35, has pleaded not guilty to several offences against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.
On Wednesday, Coleman told court that Boyle abused her physically and verbally throughout their relationship, including the years they spent in captivity.
