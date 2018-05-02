LIVE UPDATES: Heerema sentenced to 10 years in Young Canadians sex abuse case
Philip Heerema is shown in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 10:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 2, 2018 11:41AM EDT
A judge has sentenced Philip Heerema to 10 years on eight sex-related charges involving students at the Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary.
This is a breaking news update. Original story follows...
- Scroll down or click here to follow our live blog.
Philip Heerema tearfully addressed court yesterday at his sentencing hearing where he expressed remorse, shame and sorrow for his crimes.
The charges include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, making child pornography and luring.
A joint sentence submission from the Crown and defence recommended 10 years in prison.
Heerema, who is 55, resigned from the school in 2014 when police began investigating several complaints.
The Young Canadians school works with students between 11 and 18 and the victims were male students at the school over a 12-year period.
Their dance and voice training culminates in a performance at the Calgary Stampede's grandstand show.
The Crown says Heerema was a proverbial wolf in sheep's clothing.
Some of the victims say the effect of the abuse they suffered has been devastating.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Wynne says Liberals would expand Greenbelt if re-elected this spring
- Evacuations scaled back but flood risk remains high in southern B.C.
- Former Nazi death squad member to argue for his right to stay in Canada
- LIVE UPDATES: Heerema sentenced to 10 years in Young Canadians sex abuse case
- Ont. man pleads guilty to extorting young women online over nude photos