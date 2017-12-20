LIVE UPDATES: Garnier murder trial to resume with judge providing instructions to jury
HALIFAX -- A judge is expected to give his final instructions today in the murder trial of Christopher Garnier after the jury was given a one-day break.
The jury heard closing arguments on Monday, and was then told by Justice Joshua Arnold to return to Nova Scotia Supreme Court after taking Tuesday off.
He said they will hear his instructions and then be sequestered until a verdict is reached.
Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell.
The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro police constable after they met for the first time at a Halifax bar, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.
The defence argued before the jury that Campbell died accidentally during consensual rough sex.
