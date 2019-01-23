LIVE UPDATES: Forensics officer to be questioned about jacket in Dennis Oland murder trial
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 7:39AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:51AM EST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- It will be an important day for Dennis Oland's defence team.
Const. Dave MacDonald, a forensics officer with the Saint John police force, will be cross-examined by defence lawyers today about the seizure and handling of the brown Hugo Boss jacket Oland was wearing when he visited his multimillionaire father, Richard, on July 6, 2011.
Richard Oland's battered body was found the next day, lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his office in Saint John, N.B.
Police took the jacket during a search of Dennis Oland's house, but they kept it in storage for several months before having it forensically tested.
Several blood stains and DNA matching Richard Oland's profile were detected on the jacket, which had been dry cleaned after the murder.
MacDonald is expected to be on the stand most of today.
Dennis Oland has been charged with the second-degree murder of his father and has pleaded not guilty.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- LIVE UPDATES: Forensics officer to be questioned about jacket in Dennis Oland murder trial
- 'Canada made him our problem,' U.S. prosecutor says of deported sex predator
- Niagara Falls turns icy during cold snap
- Dad evicted over three-year-old son's 'running, stomping and banging'
- Alta. RCMP seek 'armed and dangerous' man who hit school bus, stole SUV