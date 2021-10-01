The extradition hearing for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will take place today in a Winnipeg courtroom.

The proceedings will be livestreamed from the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench, starting at 7:45 a.m. Central Time.

Nygard, 80, is facing trafficking and racketeering charges in the U.S., after being accused by American authorities of using his influence to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities. He was arrested in Winnipeg in December 2020 under the Extradition Act.

Nygard has denied all allegations against him.

Follow our live blog below for updates from the courtroom.

With files from The Canadian Press