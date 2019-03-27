

CTVNews.ca Staff





Caitlan Coleman, the estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle, is testifying at his assault trial today.

Boyle, 35, is charged with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance. A majority of the charges relate to Coleman, though a second alleged victim cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

On Tuesday, court heard a recording of a 911 call Boyle made in December 2017 to say that his wife was threatening to kill herself.

The trial continued Wednesday with the testimony of Ottawa police Sgt. Shane Henderson, who responded to the 911 call. When he eventually found Coleman that night at a hotel where her mother was staying, she told him she was not suicidal, he told the court.

Henderson said Coleman told him that Boyle had threatened to kill her and assaulted her “numerous times.” Henderson and other officers later returned to the couple’s apartment to arrest Boyle.

Under cross-examination by Boyle’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, Henderson testified that he saw no evidence of assault on Coleman that night, but that he believed there were reasonable grounds to arrest Boyle based on her statements.

Coleman began her testimony after a brief morning break.

With files from The Canadian Press

