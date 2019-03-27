

CTVNews.ca Staff





Caitlan Coleman, the estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle, is expected to testify at his assault trial today.

Boyle, 35, is charged with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance. A majority of the charges relate to Coleman, though a second alleged victim cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

On Tuesday, court heard a recording of a frantic 911 call Boyle made in December 2017 to say that his wife was threatening to kill herself.

Follow our live updates from today’s court proceedings: