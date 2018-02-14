LIVE UPDATES: Deny, deny, deny: Court hears undercover tapes in Tina Fontaine murder case
Raymond Joseph Cormier, 55, is charged with second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Tina Fontaine.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 1:53PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 14, 2018 2:33PM EST
WINNIPEG - The man accused of killing Tina Fontaine told an undercover officer there are three rules in crime: deny, deny, deny.
Raymond Cormier, who is 55, is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of the 15-year-old Indigenous girl whose body was found wrapped in a duvet filled with rocks in the Red River in August 2014.
Court heard that Cormier was given a free apartment in Winnipeg and it had been bugged by police.
The undercover officer moved into a suite on the same floor and became friends with Cormier over about six months.
In recorded audio played in court, Cormier told the undercover officer he wanted to have sex with Tina the first time he met her.
Cormier also said he regretted telling Tina to jump off a bridge when they got in a fight over her bike.
