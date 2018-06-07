LIVE UPDATES: CTV projects Ontario PC majority
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 4:10AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 9:24PM EDT
CTV News projects Doug Ford’s Ontario Progressive Conservatives will win a majority in tonight's election.
CTV News has reporters covering all the major parties tonight, with live updates below. If you’re using our app, please tap here.
- LIVE NOW: CTV News' Election 2018 special on CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV News GO app, as well as CTV in Ontario.
- Check out our live, interactive election results map with a riding search by postal code feature
