LIVE UPDATES: Court hears from convicted killer Nicholas Butcher's former girlfriend
Nicholas Butcher arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, April 12, 2016. A Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice is set to hear how the violent death of Kristin Johnston impacted her family and friends, as the man convicted of stabbing her faces a parole eligibility hearing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 4:12AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 20, 2018 12:05PM EDT
HALIFAX - A former girlfriend of a Halifax man convicted in the violent death of Montreal-born businesswoman and yoga instructor Kristin Johnston is testifying today at his parole eligibility hearing.
Nicholas Butcher was convicted of second-degree murder in April after a jury found he stabbed the 32-year-old woman to death.
The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a hearing to determine when Butcher will be able to apply for parole is being held in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
Prosecutor Carla Ball told Justice Joshua Arnold that the Crown intended to call one or two witnesses that would provide evidence to "highlight the character of the offender."
Kathleen Byford-Richardson, his former girlfriend, described her relationship with Butcher as "very romantic," but that it started to become riddled with conflict.
She told the court that he became anxious in social situations and controlling of her behaviour.
