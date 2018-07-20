

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of Montreal-born businesswoman and yoga instructor Kristin Johnston is in court today for a parole eligibility hearing.

Nicholas Butcher was convicted of second-degree murder in April after a jury found he stabbed the 32-year-old woman to death.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a hearing to determine when Butcher will be able to apply for parole is being held in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Crown lawyer Carla Ball has confirmed that more than 13 victim impact statements have been filed as part of the hearing.

The 36-year-old man was charged after police found Johnston's body next to a steak knife on a blood-soaked bed inside her Halifax-area home on March 26, 2016.

The jury heard that he called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself.

He cut off his right hand with a mitre saw, but it was surgically reattached.