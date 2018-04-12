

The Canadian Press





WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing.

HALIFAX -- A Halifax jury has heard that a blood-caked Nicholas Butcher told an officer he was "sorry," minutes after he informed a 911 dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself.

The 14-member jury at Butcher's second-degree murder trial watched a video statement today from Sgt. Matthew MacGillivray, who arrested the law school graduate at Kristin Johnston's Halifax-area home on the morning of March 26, 2016.

The Halifax police officer died of cancer in November 2017, and gave the sworn statement on Sept. 5, 2017, knowing he likely wouldn't be alive to testify at the 35-year-old man's trial.

On the video, MacGillivray says Butcher was covered in dry, caked-on blood when he emerged from the home shirtless and wearing pyjama pants, and that he was tasked with remaining with him on the porch.

He says Butcher, who was missing his right hand and had injuries on his neck, repeatedly told him he was "sorry" and that he wanted to call his mother.

Police officers have testified they found the body of the Montreal-born yoga instructor in the master bedroom of the Purcells Cove home on a blood-soaked bed, next to a steak knife.

They testified that a mitre saw and an amputated hand were found nearby.

Butcher has pleaded not guilty..

