Fourteen people are dead and 15 are in hospital after a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in Saskatchewan collided with a transport truck on a rural highway, according to RCMP.

Seven of the dead have now been identified as head coach Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, 20, and players Adam Herold, 16, Logan Hunter, 18, Jaxon Joseph, 20, and Stephen Wack, 21. Play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber, who was travelling with the team, has also been confirmed dead.

The crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus occurred on Highway 35 near Tisdale, more than 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, late Friday afternoon.

The bus was T-boned by a transport truck, according to the president of the Nipawin Hawks, which was scheduled to play the Broncos in Game 5 of a semi-final Friday night. There were 29 people, including the driver, on board the bus at the time of the collision, RCMP said in a release.

Police said three of the people transported to hospital have injuries that are "critical in nature."

Of those, 18-year-old player Ryan Straschnitzki has reportedly suffered a broken back.

“He apparently can’t feel his lower extremities,” his mother, Michelle Straschnitzki, told CTV News Channel on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference Saturday afternoon, Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said the truck’s driver was uninjured in the crash and was released after questioning.

“It’s too early to comment on the cause of the collision,” Zablocki said.

The team is part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), which is open to players aged 16 to 20. Thirteen of the Humboldt Broncos players are from Saskatchewan, 10 are from Alberta, and one is from Manitoba.

The Humboldt Broncos released a statement late Friday night announcing the news on its website.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss,” Broncos President Kevin Garinger said in the release.

“The worst nightmare has happened,” the league’s president, Bill Chow, told reporters while choking back tears during a press conference Saturday afternoon. “Our condolences to everybody involved, our condolences to the families, our condolences to the injured.”

Matthew Gourlie, a sports writer with the DUBNetwork, told CTV News Channel that the team is a source of pride in the tight-knit community.

“Some kids dream of playing in the NHL. But if you are from Humboldt, you dream first of becoming a Humboldt Bronco,” he said. “I can’t imagine what the community is going through.”

“It has hit us hard,” Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench told The Canadian Press Saturday morning from the town’s Elger Petersen Arena while wearing the team’s jersey. "We are a small community by most standards but the hockey team has always been a big part of our community."

A vigil has been planned for Sunday at the arena, where counsellors are currently meeting with the devastated community. The Broncos were scheduled to play the Hawks there for Game 6 of their semi-final series Sunday.

Three air ambulance helicopters were dispatched to the scene, a spokesperson from STARS Ambulance told CTV News.

“This is a very unusual case, and we really wanted to be able to help as best we could with this tragic accident,” STARS spokesperson Mark Oddan told CTV News Channel on Friday.

The Nipawin Hawks were scheduled to play the team Friday night, but confirmed that the game was cancelled due to the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign for the team has been set up and has already raised more than $1.2 million as of Saturday afternoon.

In a statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called the collision “truly devastating” and offered condolences to family and friends of the victims.

“First responders are on the scene doing everything possible to help. Love + prayers to all,” Goodale said on Twitter.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he found the news “difficult to comprehend.”

“To the City of Humboldt, the entire Broncos organization, and the families impacted by this tragedy, please know you are in Saskatchewan’s hearts,” Moe said in a Facebook statement.

“From a grieving province, thank you to every one of the first responders and medical professionals for your courageous response under the most difficult circumstances imaginable.”

With files from The Canadian Press

