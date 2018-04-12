

CTVNews.ca Staff





Authorities in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom have arrested more than 150 individuals in connection with an international child porn ring, which allegedly live-streamed the sexual assault of children as young as 10 months and invited viewers to direct the abusive behaviour.

The 153 individuals were arrested as part of Project Mercury, a joint effort involving the Toronto Police Service, Saskatchewan RCMP, United States Homeland Security and U.K. National Crime Agency. The alleged offences date back as far as 2014.

Thirteen Canadians have been convicted of child pornography-related charges in connection with the investigation, while another four individuals face charges that are still before the courts.