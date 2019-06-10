

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Toronto Raptors trail the Golden State Warriors 84-78 through three quarters of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are being led by Stephen Curry, who scored 26 points on eight-for-17 shooting so far. Marc Gasol leads the Raptors with 17 points.

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a calf injury in the second round. The two-time NBA Finals MVP appeared to re-aggravate the injury in the second quarter, but not before scoring 11 points in 11:57 of playing time.

The Raptors -- holding a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals -- are just one win away from claiming their first league championship.

Rain-soaked fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto lined up for days to gain entry into the now-famed “Jurassic Park” and promise to be loud and proud throughout Monday’s game. Thousands of other fans are set up at outdoor viewing parties across southern Ontario and the rest of the country.

