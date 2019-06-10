LIVE: Raptors trail Warriors 62-56 at halftime in Game 5
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 6:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 9:41PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors trail the Golden State Warriors 62-56 after the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The Warriors are being led by Stephen Curry, who scored 23 points on seven-for-10 shooting in the half. Marc Gasol led the Raptors with 15 points.
Warriors superstar Kevin Durant returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a calf injury in the second round. The two-time NBA Finals MVP appeared to re-aggravate the injury in the second quarter, but not before scoring 11 points in 11:57 of playing time.
The Raptors -- holding a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals -- are just one win away from claiming their first league championship.
Rain-soaked fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto lined up for days to gain entry into the now-famed “Jurassic Park” and promise to be loud and proud throughout Monday’s game. Thousands of other fans are set up at outdoor viewing parties across southern Ontario and the rest of the country.
