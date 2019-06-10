LIVE: Raptors and Warriors tip-off in historic Game 5
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 6:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 9:16PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors have begun play in what could prove to be a historic night in Canadian franchise history.
The Raptors -- holding a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals -- are just one win away from claiming their first league championship.
Rain-soaked fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto lined up for days to gain entry into the now-famed “Jurassic Park” and promise to be loud and proud throughout Monday’s game. Thousands of other fans are set up at outdoor viewing parties across southern Ontario and the rest of the country.
The Raptors will face an additional challenge tonight, however, as Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has returned to the lineup. Durant, who has won the last two NBA Finals MVP awards, has not played since suffering a calf injury in the second round of the playoffs.
