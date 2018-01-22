LIVE: Funeral held for boy killed in N.S. house fire
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 1:09PM EST
The funeral for one of the four children who died in a southern Nova Scotia house fire is being held.
Mason Grant, 7, died in a house fire in West Pubnico, N.S. on Jan. 7. His cousins, Mya Prouty, 7, Jayla Kennedy, 4, and Winston Prouty, four-months-old, also died in the fire.
Mya Prouty’s funeral was held on Sunday. A joint funeral will be held for the other two children on Tuesday.
According to The Canadian Press, Grant was at a sleepover with at his cousins’ house when the fire began.
The funeral is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church Facebook page.
