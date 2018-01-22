

CTVNews.ca Staff





The funeral for one of the four children who died in a southern Nova Scotia house fire is being held.

Mason Grant, 7, died in a house fire in West Pubnico, N.S. on Jan. 7. His cousins, Mya Prouty, 7, Jayla Kennedy, 4, and Winston Prouty, four-months-old, also died in the fire.

Mya Prouty’s funeral was held on Sunday. A joint funeral will be held for the other two children on Tuesday.

According to The Canadian Press, Grant was at a sleepover with at his cousins’ house when the fire began.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church Facebook page.