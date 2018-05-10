Live crabs cause commotion on Toronto subway
A number of live crabs were spotted on a Toronto subway. A TTC spokesperson has said 'crabs belong in buckets not on TTC seats.' (Source: Facebook, Pony Macaroni)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 4:22PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Transit Commission is calling it a "shellfish" act.
A picture posted on Facebook shows live crabs placed on seats on a Toronto subway car.
The poster wrote that a man placed four of the crustaceans on the seats around him on the crowded train.
TTC spokesman Brad Ross says the transit agency doesn't know exactly when the incident occurred, but says "crabs belong in buckets not on TTC seats."
He says to put crabs on seats instead of allowing people to sit is "shellfish behaviour."
Ross says there is a serious side to the incident, saying the TTC doesn't want to see altercations because people who aren't able to sit, adding there was a report of a confrontation over the crabs.
