

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Transit Commission is calling it a "shellfish" act.

A picture posted on Facebook shows live crabs placed on seats on a Toronto subway car.

The poster wrote that a man placed four of the crustaceans on the seats around him on the crowded train.

TTC spokesman Brad Ross says the transit agency doesn't know exactly when the incident occurred, but says "crabs belong in buckets not on TTC seats."

He says to put crabs on seats instead of allowing people to sit is "shellfish behaviour."

Ross says there is a serious side to the incident, saying the TTC doesn't want to see altercations because people who aren't able to sit, adding there was a report of a confrontation over the crabs.