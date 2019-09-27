TORONTO – Thousands of people are expected to fill streets across Canada on Friday in support of the Global Climate Strike movement, demanding action against climate change.

Climate marches are set to take place in more than 80 cities across the country, capping off a week of international protests and a call for action for governments to do more to slow climate change.

Sept. 20 was the kick-off for a week of climate activities, with two global climate strikes planned on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27. The UN emergency climate summit was held on Sept. 23, in between the two climate strike dates. The global strikes were inspired by #FridaysForFuture, a movement following Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s call for students to strike.

The teen activist is set to take part in Montreal's protest, a march where city officials said as many as 300,000 people, many of them students, will pack downtown streets. Thunberg, along with other activists, will deliver a speech during the march and federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will also take part in the strike.

At the UN’s global summit last Monday, Thunberg said the current plans to tackle the climate crisis do not take it seriously enough, saying that the strictest emission cuts being talked about would only give the world a 50 per cent chance of limiting future warming to another 0.4 degrees Celsuis, which is a global goal.

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction,” Thunberg warned world leaders. “And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

A climate report put out this week says that oceans are becoming more acidic and warmer, glaciers are shrinking, new illnesses are breaking out due to warming waters, and by 2060 it is estimated that coastal floods off British Columbia and the Maritimes that used to occur once a century will be annual events.

Some of the cities where strikes will be held are Vancouver, Thunder Bay, Ont., Victoria, Winnipeg, Yellowknife, Calgary, Regina, Edmonton, St. John’s, N.L., Halifax and Toronto.

CTV News.ca’s Alexandra Mae Jones contributed to this report.