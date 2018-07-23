Live blog replay: CTV News correspondents from the scene of the Toronto shooting
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 12:16PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 11:07PM EDT
Replay the CTV News live blog from correspondents at the scene of the July 22 deadly rampage in the Greektown neighbourhood of Toronto.
Related:
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- One in seven sexual assault cases in 2017 deemed 'unfounded': StatsCan
- 'He has a gun!' Tattoo artist recalls helping strangers injured in mass shooting
- Video captures humpback whale playing under B.C. tour boat
- Protester who confronted Trudeau pleads not guilty to obstruction
- B.C. First Nations seek injunction to halt Site C project on Peace River