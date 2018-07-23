Live blog: CTV News correspondents from the scene of the Toronto shooting
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 12:16PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Follow the CTV News live blog from correspondents at the scene of the July 22 deadly rampage in the Greektown neighbourhood of Toronto.
Related:
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- One injured after explosion in building in Mississauga, Ont., police say
- Coroner's inquest called into death of B.C. RCMP officer in Taser case
- One in seven sexual assault cases in 2017 deemed 'unfounded': StatsCan
- One injured after explosion in building in Mississauga, Ont., police say
- 'Confidence is shaken': How will Toronto respond to gun violence?