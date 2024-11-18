Canada

    • Live at 12:30 p.m. EST: Prince Harry meeting with children in Vancouver

    Prince Harry will meet with children in Vancouver on Monday as part of his work with the Invictus Games to bring the event to schools everywhere.

    The event will be livestreamed on CTVNews.ca.

    The Duke of Sussex surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

    The Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler from Feb. 8-16, 2025.

    Prince Harry visited Whistler’s famed Olympic sliding track in May and slid down it headfirst on a skeleton sled, topping speeds of 99 kilometres per hour.

