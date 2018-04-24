

CTVNews.ca Staff





Little appears to be known about the man now facing 10 charges of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder after a van drove into pedestrians on Yonge Street in Toronto’s north end.

Alek Minassian, 25, made a brief court appearance in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday morning to hear the charges against him. He appeared to understand what was happening and spoke softly to the duty counsel lawyer representing him.

Police have said Minassian was not known to them before this incident and he has no criminal record. He also appears to have little social media presence.

A LinkedIn page lists the Richmond Hill, Ont., resident as a student at Seneca College in Toronto, enrolled between 2011 and 2018.

He is also listed as a research assistant in a software development project on a Seneca website.

Toronto police are now conducting a search of the Richmond Hill home where he lived.

One neighbour told CTV News that his daughter had gone to the same high school as Minassian and said that he had had problems and needed “a special teacher.”

Minassian was arrested after a brief standoff with a lone police officer, not far from where a van killed 10 people. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters Monday night that, while the man they arrested insisted he had a gun, no gun was found.

Saunders said it was too early to suggest a motive for the incident, which he said “looks intentional.”

“We have to look at whether he was working in concert with anyone else,” Saunders said.

"…We are looking very strongly to what the exact motivation was for this particular incident to take place," he said.

"At the end of the day, we will have a fulsome answer, and we will have a fulsome account as to what the conclusion of this is."

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Tuesday that the investigation is underway and there has been no evidence to suggest the attack was related to terrorism.

"The events that took place ... in Toronto were a senseless attack and a horrific tragedy," Trudeau told parliamentary reporters in Ottawa, extending the government's condolences to the victims and their families.

Goodale, speaking in Toronto, said the investigation underway is still in its early hours, “but thus far there is no discernible connection to national security in the incident last evening.”