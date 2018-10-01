

MONTREAL -- Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee told supporters Monday night he is stepping down after the sovereigntist party suffered its worst defeat in more than 40 years.

But as he announced his departure from the head of a party in tatters, Lisee insisted the PQ remains vital to the province. He said it is needed to fight battles for justice, the environment, secularism and the French language.

"As long as Quebec is not a country, Quebec will need the Parti Quebecois," he added.

It was a subdued affair at PQ election headquarters in Montreal amid a Coalition Avenir Quebec romp that risked stripping the party founded by Rene Levesque of official party status.

The sovereigntist party was the official Opposition going into the current campaign with 28 of 125 legislature seats, but on Monday it appeared to have fallen short of the dozen seats or 20 per cent of the popular vote needed to maintain party status.

On the eve of the election, Lisee said he was confident his party would surprise at the polls.

But the numbers throughout the campaign told a different story: a party mired in third place without much traction as the campaign reached its end.

Lisee was fighting battles on several fronts throughout the campaign: with the surging Coalition Avenir Quebec for nationalist voters and with Quebec solidaire for the sovereigntist vote across the province.

There was no respite on the homefront in his riding of Rosemont, where he lost to former Montreal political journalist turned Quebec solidaire star candidate Vincent Marissal.

On the final day of the campaign, Lisee welcomed reporters to his mother's home in Thetford Mines, where he said he was at peace with his campaign and had done all that he could.

PQ president Gabrielle Lemieux said Monday night the party was proud of its campaign.

"We had an opportunity in this campaign to present our ideas and that was the most important thing for us," Lemieux said as several dozen supporters gathered to watch the results.

"I think people are satisfied with the campaign that we did because it was a constructive campaign."

Lisee's up-tempo campaign, including decent showings in the first two leadership debates, seemed to fall off the rails during the third and final tilt between leaders when he unleashed an attack on sovereigntist rivals Quebec solidiare.

On Sunday, Lisee had cast himself as a guy from a working class town, an image he hoped would stick in the minds of voters ahead of Monday's vote.

"I am a guy from the regions, from Montreal, who knows the world, who loves Quebec culture, who has written and read books, who likes to make jokes. I swear from time to time. I am not saying that I am an average Quebecer, but I am a 100 per cent Quebecer, combative," he said.