

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia woman has been reunited with a camera full of memories that fell overboard on a boating trip, and travelled more than 100 kilometres underwater over three years.

Cindy Willigar remembers pocketing the device in her rain coat after snapping a few shots of a friend’s 50th birthday rafting excursion on the Shubenacadie River in May 2015. She realized the camera was likely gone for good soon after arriving back on land.

“I patted my side and I felt sick, because the camera wasn’t there,” Willigar told CTV Atlantic on Wednesday.

The Bay of Fundy tides carried the disposable camera more than 100 kilometres from South Maitland, N.S. to Dorchester Cape, N.B. That’s where Chris McMahon found the device while cleaning up garbage washed up on the beach.

“My foot bumped into it. I thought maybe it was a case for cigars, a waterproof type of case,” he said. “I turned it over. Obviously it was a camera."

McMahon had the film developed and posted some of the photos to Facebook, along with an explanation of how he found the device.

“It’s almost like a message in a bottle, but in a picture format with no name (and) no address,” he said.

Willigar said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she noticed her three-year-old snapshots in McMahon’s post.

“Not in a million years did I think I would get these back,” she said. “It’s like Christmas.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh