Spring is in the air in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood, but the change of season has some residents turning up their noses over a putrid smell wafting into their basements.

Bob Clark describes the odour as a “wall of hate” and not unlike an outhouse. He’s tried opening windows and pouring hot, soapy water down the drain in the basement of his Somerset home. So far, he’s had no luck fighting the funk.

“I’m a little frustrated. It’s my house. I work in it throughout the week, and I would like to not have it be so vile in here,” he told CTV Calgary on Friday. “It’s just going to get into everything, your clothes, your boxes, your hair.”

It’s the same smelly story on the lower level of neighbour Stewart Neis’ house.

“It almost made me ill,” he said. “On a scale of one to 10, (it’s) a 10 trying to be an 11.”

Clark said he called 311, suspecting the foul fragrance was coming from the sewer. The crew that visited his house said nothing was wrong with the home.

Feeling like he was out of options, he took to Twitter to air his grievances.

A response from the local 311 Twitter account suggested a storm retention pond in neighbouring Bridlewood was causing the stubborn stench.

“This is typical of a spring melt trend where the ice is leaving storm ponds and material that has been stagnant all winter is now becoming exposed, and has a distinct odour,” Corey Colbran, manager of wastewater and stormwater collection for the City of Calgary, told CTV Calgary in a statement. “Our crews are responding to the area and working to vent certain areas of the storm collection infrastructure (by placing open grates) in an attempt to reduce the odour.”

Neis said he hopes municipal workers will be able to stop the seasonal stink as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to have to worry about it two weeks from now, six weeks from now, next year. Or at any time for that matter,” he said.

