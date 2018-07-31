

CTVNews.ca Staff





A $14-million fire has left a 90-unit apartment building in southwest Edmonton uninhabitable.

The fire broke out Sunday morning. Authorities say it started when a cigarette was discarded improperly in a planter on a fourth-floor balcony.

James Friesen, who lives in the building, described the intense flames as “like a firenado coming out of that balcony.”

Many of the building’s occupants are staying with friends or relatives. About 40 people are being looked after by the Red Cross.

One person was injured in the fire.

Police say no charges will be laid, as the fire is considered to have started accidentally.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Shanelle Kaul