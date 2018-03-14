

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Hydro repair crews were fanning out across the Maritimes as another storm arrived in the region, bringing heavy snow, damaging winds and pounding surf.

Nova Scotia Power said there around 51,000 homes and businesses without electricity early today. Maritime Electric in Prince Edward Island reported about 6,000 outages and NB Power was dealing with about 4,800.

Environment Canada has issued a slew of warnings, saying up to 25 centimetres of snow was expected in some areas through today.

Agency meteorologist Ian Hubbard 20 to 25 centimetres of snow was expected in New Brunswick, with up to 40 centimetres possible in some areas.

The forecaster was also calling for potentially damaging high winds of up to 110 kilometres an hour along coastal areas of Nova Scotia and up to 100 km/h in parts of Newfoundland.

The weather agency said some areas of Newfoundland could expect 15 to 30 millimetres of rain by Thursday afternoon.

Airlines cancelled flights ahead of the storm - the third to hit the Maritimes in as many days.

The departure board at Halifax Stanfield International Airport showed around a dozen flight cancellations early this morning.