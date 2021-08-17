VANCOUVER -- After a gruelingly long day fighting a wildfire in BC, Joey Only's hands are covered in ash and dirt.

Sweat clings to his face and his body aches, as he sits for the first time in 18 hours.

"It's dirty work and it's hard work, " he says."There's so much walking that my heels are completely torn apart."

Only is a contract firefighter and works with the B.C Wildfire Service.

He's been on the frontline battling fires for more than five years.

"This is one of the worst seasons." he said."What people have to understand is that we are seeing is the face of climate change."

The wildfire Only and his crew have been battling is deep in the forest. After weeks of little to no rain, the terrain is extremely dry. Dying trees, crumbling leaves and fallen pine fuel the flames.

"When you have this much heat and such low humidity, the kind of summer that B.C has been seeing, it's dynamically explosive conditions for fire."

Over the last 10 years, the province has averaged over 1,300 wildfires. However, this year there has already been more than 1,500.

With so many fires, Only hasn't had much of a break this season. On average he works 28 days before he's able to get time off.

"The work is very physical," he said. "We are running pumps and heavy hose."

He also does something he calls "hand tool work," which means using shovels and other tools to locate hotspots hidden beneath scorched earth.

"So you find a burn area and you dig it out.But often when you dig a couple feet outside of it, you find more heat. You think it is easy to put out a forest fire? No, it is not."

Last week, while Only was working to extinguish several small flare-ups, the weather created a dangerous situation. Strong winds moved in and whipped up the surrounding fire, forcing a retreat.

"The fire was calm and then the next thing you know, it travelled six kilometres," he said. "All we could do is get away, you know, and that's what we did because in the end keeping everyone safe is the most important thing."

The change in fire behaviour was captured on video. Only often films his work in the field in hopes of helping people understand what it takes to fight wildfires.

"It's some of the hardest work I have ever seen people do," he said. "I also have to say that all the firefighters I encounter really care about the communities they are working in."

BC Wildfire Service has 3,701 personnel working the fires. There are also more than 1,200 contract firefighters. Along with the Canadian Armed Forces, crews from other provinces and countries like Australia and Mexico have also been assisting.

"I really want British Columbians to know we are all working extremely hard," Only said.

"My message for everyone is to keep strong, have faith and understand that everyone is trying to do their best in protecting the province."