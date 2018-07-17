

The Canadian Press





BURNABY, B.C. - Burnaby RCMP say a senior citizen suffered what they describe as life-altering injuries during an attack in a Metro Vancouver park.

Police say the unnamed 73-year-old man was walking in Central Park just after 9 p.m. on Sunday evening when he was assaulted.

No arrests have been made but an RCMP news release says witnesses report seeing a young man in the area during the time the assault is believed to have occurred.

He's believed to be between the ages of 14 and 18 with a slim build and just under six feet tall.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and possibly a red cap when he was last seen running toward a nearby SkyTrain station.

Cpl. Michael Kalanj says the senior was initially thought to have been only slightly hurt, but his injuries have been reassessed and are much more serious.