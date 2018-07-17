'Life-altering' injuries for senior attacked while walking in Burnaby park
Burnaby's Central Park is seen in this file image from CTV's Chopper 9.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:19PM EDT
BURNABY, B.C. - Burnaby RCMP say a senior citizen suffered what they describe as life-altering injuries during an attack in a Metro Vancouver park.
Police say the unnamed 73-year-old man was walking in Central Park just after 9 p.m. on Sunday evening when he was assaulted.
No arrests have been made but an RCMP news release says witnesses report seeing a young man in the area during the time the assault is believed to have occurred.
He's believed to be between the ages of 14 and 18 with a slim build and just under six feet tall.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and possibly a red cap when he was last seen running toward a nearby SkyTrain station.
Cpl. Michael Kalanj says the senior was initially thought to have been only slightly hurt, but his injuries have been reassessed and are much more serious.