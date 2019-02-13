OTTAWA – The Liberal members of the House of Commons Justice Committee have voted in favour of studying the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair and alleged PMO political interference, but have used their majority to limit the scope of the probe.

The Liberal MPs on the committee superseded the opposition motion that would have had granted the ability to dig deeper into whether the prime minister or anyone in his office tried to pressure the then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to abandon the criminal prosecution of a corruption and fraud case against SNC-Lavalin.

Instead, the Liberal MPs proposed their own motion that would see the committee study more broadly the topics at the heart of the affair: remediation agreements, the Shawcross doctrine—which has to do with the independence of the attorney general in making decisions—and the discussions between the AG and government colleagues.

The Liberal motion also calls on current Justice Minister David Lametti, his deputy minister at Justice Canada, and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick to appear. It also states that a future meeting would happen in-camera to discuss potential other witnesses, the timeline for the meetings, and the potential impact on ongoing court proceedings of this probe.

The opposition wanted to hear from a longer list of witnesses, including several senior PMO staffers and suggested an NDP amendment to that effect that would have seen Wilson-Raybould, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Gerald Butts, and Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Mathieu Bouchard testify and have all discussions be in public. That amendment was defeated by the Liberal MPs.

Before today’s meeting, Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt said that if the Liberals "defeat or they water it down in any way, it is nothing less than an admission of guilt.”

This is a breaking news update, previous story follows.

----

OTTAWA -- MPs are convening in Ottawa this afternoon to discuss the prospect of calling on former minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, her successor, and several other high-profile government officials to testify about the ongoing SNC-Lavalin affair and alleged PMO political interference.

The decision will be made by the House of Commons Justice Committee, voting on a proposed motion from the opposition Conservative and NDP members of the committee.

Scroll down or click here to recap our live blog of the committee hearing

The opposition wants the committee to be granted the ability to dig deeper into whether the prime minister or anyone in his office tried to pressure the then-attorney general to abandon the criminal prosecution of a corruption and fraud case against SNC-Lavalin, as The Globe and Mail reported last week. CTV News has not independently verified the story.

Liberal MPs hold the majority on the committee and it's possible that they could amend the language in the motion before them to change the scope or focus of the proposed study.

Though if the Liberals "defeat or they water it down in any way, it is nothing less than an admission of guilt," said Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt during a pre-hearing press conference.

She is subbing in as a Conservative member on the committee today, and called the witness list as-is "completely reasonable" and warranted in this case.

As it's written the motion indicates the study would start before the end of the month, and would include testimony from: Justice Minister David Lametti; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Gerald Butts; Senior Advisors Elder Marques and Mathieu Bouchard; and Wilson-Raybould's chief of staff Jessica Prince.

On CTV's Power Play on Tuesday, committee chair and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said that he thinks the Liberal caucus believes the prime minister, but he is leaning towards thinking the committee should still look into the matter in some capacity.

"Canadians want to know whether or not the attorney general was improperly subjected to pressure or directed to do a remediation agreement with SNC-Lavalin… and I think we should look into it," he said. "I think that Liberal MPs like most Canadians want to make sure the country is comfortable in knowing that what the prime minister has said is true… I trust the people involved and I'm willing to open the door to the extent that we need to."

Housefather said that there has been no pressure from above to the Liberals on the committee.

Not counting the chair there are six Liberal MPs on the committee but just five who can vote, and four opposition MPs. So, should one Liberal vote on the oppositions' side it would be up to Housefather to vote to break the tie.

Regardless of the outcome of the opposition's efforts to pursue this avenue of study, the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is investigating.

Commissioner Mario Dion's office announced on Monday that he has launched an investigation in the case because he has "reason to believe that a possible contravention" of the Conflict of Interest Act has occurred, specifically regarding a public office holder seeking to improperly influence a decision of another person.

Trudeau has said that he "welcomes" the probe, which is the fifth involving his cabinet since taking office in 2015.

Potential probe follows resignation

This meeting is taking place in the shadow of Wilson-Raybould's high-profile resignation from the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

To date Wilson-Raybould has said that, as the former AG, she is "bound by solicitor-client privilege in this matter," and has not commented to either confirm or deny reports she was pressured.

In her letter of resignation as Veterans Affairs Minister Wilson-Raybould said she has retained former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell to provide advice about speaking publicly about the scandal.

In response, Trudeau said he was "surprised and disappointed" by her departure, but didn't hold back in criticizing her decision to leave the cabinet table saying it was "not consistent" with their recent conversations.

On the question of the SNC-Lavalin case, Trudeau said "the government of Canada did its job," followed the rules, and that if any member of the government felt differently they had an obligation to raise that with him, and no one did, Wilson-Raybould included.

Tuesday night support started to stream in on social media for Wilson Raybould, including from some of her Liberal colleagues.

Here is the full text of the motion that the opposition parties are proposing:

"That, given the disturbing reports of political interference by the Prime Minister's Office in the functions of the Attorney General of Canada, and given the Minister of Veterans Affairs recent comments that "It is a pillar of our democracy that our system of justice be free from even the perception of political interference and uphold the highest levels of public confidence", the committee hold no fewer than four meetings to study what has occurred and invite as witnesses

Minister of Veterans Affairs Jody Wilson-Raybould; Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti; Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick; Director of Public Prosecutions Kathleen Roussel; Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Katie Telford; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Gerald Butts; Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Mathieu Bouchard; Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Elder Marques Chief of Staff to the Minister of Veterans Affairs Jessica Prince;

and that the Committee report to the House no later than February 28, 2019."

